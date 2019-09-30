Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,398 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,228,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,848,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,119,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $964,125,000 after acquiring an additional 428,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,991,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $687,008,000 after acquiring an additional 404,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $57.31.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

