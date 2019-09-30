Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $5,452,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,840 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $5,945,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,738.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522 over the last 90 days.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 528,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $112.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

