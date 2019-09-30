Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 25,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 25,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 83,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.89. 132,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.08. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $161.82 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

