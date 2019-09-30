Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Comerica to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $75.00 price target on Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.48.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,395. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $93.80.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Comerica’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.