Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,042 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BB&T by 16,903.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,988,000 after buying an additional 3,581,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BB&T by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after buying an additional 1,203,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BB&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after buying an additional 1,125,819 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in BB&T by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,867,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,408,000 after buying an additional 1,121,533 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BB&T by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,875,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,146,000 after buying an additional 813,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,099,147 shares of company stock worth $714,407,173 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

