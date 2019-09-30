Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,511 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,285 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.40. 2,823,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,403. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Nike from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.52.

In related news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $11,303,179.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $8,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,582 shares of company stock worth $37,184,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.