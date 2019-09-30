Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 748 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 10,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin G. Jackson sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $52,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,187 shares of company stock valued at $472,275. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

SJM traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $110.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.19. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

