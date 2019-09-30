Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 200,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

AMT stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,163. The company has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $140.40 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.17 and its 200-day moving average is $207.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,119,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,697 shares of company stock valued at $14,980,814. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

