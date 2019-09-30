Krios (KRI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $49,925.00

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Krios token can now be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $49,925.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Krios has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,689,798 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

