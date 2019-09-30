Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Short Interest Update

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,310,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 38,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $2,351,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $104,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,523 shares of company stock worth $6,413,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,715,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,626,000 after acquiring an additional 114,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,585 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,935,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,561,000 after acquiring an additional 50,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,846,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,721,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,930,000 after acquiring an additional 736,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $25.78. 5,921,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,752,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $26.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

