Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and Envision Solar International (OTCMKTS:EVSI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Envision Solar International does not pay a dividend. Kyocera pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyocera and Envision Solar International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.71 billion 1.52 $928.89 million $2.58 23.95 Envision Solar International $6.16 million 4.77 -$3.60 million N/A N/A

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kyocera and Envision Solar International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Envision Solar International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Envision Solar International has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.52%. Given Envision Solar International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than Kyocera.

Risk & Volatility

Kyocera has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and Envision Solar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 5.76% 3.83% 3.01% Envision Solar International -71.07% N/A -74.15%

Summary

Kyocera beats Envision Solar International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and multilayer printing wiring boards for electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices, and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, power semiconductor devices, etc., as well as printing devices for information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for the Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group segment offers printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, and supplies. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; solar energy products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

