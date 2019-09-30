Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 67,740 Shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 10.12% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,033,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,428,000 after acquiring an additional 202,710 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter.

DALI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.83. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,132. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.0414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

