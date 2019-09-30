Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CSX by 157.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 889,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,579,000 after buying an additional 544,542 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.76. 627,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,843. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.87.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

