Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 385.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 189,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 150,235 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 289,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.76. The stock had a trading volume of 411,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,599. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.98. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $130.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.19.

In related news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $692,450.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,969.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,163,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

