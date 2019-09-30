Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $24,759,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,314,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 21,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.33. The stock had a trading volume of 263,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $228.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.17, for a total transaction of $865,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,300.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $79,805.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,325 shares of company stock valued at $37,346,429. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.