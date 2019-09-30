Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Lamb Weston worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4,046.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.87. 48,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,857. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.17.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.84%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.