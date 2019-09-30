Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Up to $57.11

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.67, but opened at $57.11. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $57.79, with a volume of 404,083 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,010,686.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 132,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,063,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,510,000 after purchasing an additional 858,697 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.