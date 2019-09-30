LBRY Credits Hits Market Cap of $2.73 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $3,745.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 631,731,164 coins and its circulating supply is 271,188,164 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

