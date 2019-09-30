Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.14

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.14 and last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 2369162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.72.

A number of analysts have commented on LEN shares. BTIG Research set a $65.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush set a $62.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 13.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

