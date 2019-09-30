Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $624.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will report $624.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $627.96 million and the lowest is $621.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C posted sales of $647.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.25). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.52 million.

Several research firms have commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

FWONK stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

