Libra Credit Hits One Day Volume of $1.49 Million (LBA)

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Libra Credit has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Libra Credit token can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Kyber Network, Gate.io and OKEx. During the last week, Libra Credit has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Libra Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.01054654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091435 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Libra Credit Profile

Libra Credit launched on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The official website for Libra Credit is www.mycred.io.

Libra Credit Token Trading

Libra Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bilaxy, Huobi, Gate.io, UEX, IDEX, DDEX, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Libra Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Libra Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Libra Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.