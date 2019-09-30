LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) vs. Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Head to Head Review

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LM Funding America and Medallion Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $3.39 million 0.84 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Medallion Financial $142.84 million 1.06 -$13.40 million ($0.54) -11.43

LM Funding America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medallion Financial.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -57.98% -42.90% -26.28% Medallion Financial -1.05% -0.63% -0.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LM Funding America and Medallion Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A Medallion Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 72.88%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Volatility and Risk

LM Funding America has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Medallion Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats LM Funding America on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries; other secured commercial loans; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. In addition, the company raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

