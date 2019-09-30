Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Update

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,814,810 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,356 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,170,240 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,882,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 350,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,715 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $44,946,000 after purchasing an additional 155,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,815,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.84.

LPX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.75. 50,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,169. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.43. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.63 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

