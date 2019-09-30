LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

LSB Industries stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.18. 95,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.98. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $156.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 4.32.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. Analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other LSB Industries news, CEO Mark T. Behrman purchased 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $99,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,713.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn F. White purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,140.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 49,020 shares of company stock valued at $245,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LSB Industries by 490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 84,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 67,015 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LSB Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

