Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $20,004,048.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $777,295.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,492,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,030,287,000 after purchasing an additional 97,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,552,000 after acquiring an additional 519,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,490,000 after acquiring an additional 416,753 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.53. 1,031,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,926. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $204.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average is $177.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

