Luminus Management LLC Acquires 72,200 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1,362.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,394,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,341,340,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,605,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,843,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,448 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,185,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,109,000 after purchasing an additional 312,035 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,720,202. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

