Luminus Management LLC Invests $4.59 Million in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 925,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SRC Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRCI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in SRC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SRC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 96.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 318,318 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 331,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,219,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,730,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRCI shares. MKM Partners cut shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of SRC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 296,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,116. SRC Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.12 million.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

