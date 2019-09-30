Luminus Management LLC Invests $505,000 in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 407.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 512,094 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Coherent by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 484,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after acquiring an additional 277,619 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $32,405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,946,000 after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Coherent by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 300,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,911,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,358. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $179.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Coherent had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $339.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

COHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Coherent from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

