Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Update

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBC. ValuEngine cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of LBC stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.26. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,513. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.85 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

