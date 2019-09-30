Luxor Capital Group LP Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Luxor Capital Group LP trimmed its position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,955 shares during the period. HUYA makes up approximately 0.3% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HUYA by 2,989.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,797,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642,652 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,266,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,078,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HUYA shares. 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.65 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.85.

HUYA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.03. 2,165,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.25 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. HUYA Inc – has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc – will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

