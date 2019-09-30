LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Position Raised by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in LYFT were worth $54,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,451,179,000. AH Equity Partners III Parallel L.L.C. purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,682,000. AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LYFT by 2,285.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $218,786,000 after buying an additional 3,190,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,975,513. LYFT Inc has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $3,647,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,850.00. Insiders sold a total of 111,000 shares of company stock worth $5,563,370 over the last quarter.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

