Lympo (LYM) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Lympo has a market cap of $4.23 million and $23,952.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, HADAX, Cobinhood and Ethfinex.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00191294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.01062083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00021305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00094058 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, IDEX, Gate.io, HADAX, Allbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

