Maca (ASX:MLD) Trading Up 1.1%

Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD)’s share price was up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.96 ($0.68) and last traded at A$0.96 ($0.68), approximately 816,527 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 339,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.95 ($0.67).

The firm has a market capitalization of $257.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72.

About Maca (ASX:MLD)

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure, and mineral processing equipment business in Australia and Brazil. The company offers loading and hauling services; and drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Maca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.