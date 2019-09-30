MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,675,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,341 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $55,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 148.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

MTSI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.79. 112,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,440. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 155.64 and a beta of 1.87. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 76.27%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

