Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 2,908 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.40. 673,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

