Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 2,978 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,261 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $145.08. The company had a trading volume of 174,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,218. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $162.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.90 and its 200 day moving average is $139.54.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

