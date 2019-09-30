Magnetar Financial LLC Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,547 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in McKesson by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.85 on Monday, reaching $137.38. 697,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,394. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $150.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total transaction of $60,679.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,325.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,218 shares of company stock worth $611,738. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

