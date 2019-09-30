Magnetar Financial LLC Lowers Position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 25,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of CSWI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,311. CSW Industrials Inc has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. CSW Industrials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

