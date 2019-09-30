Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 4,884 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,433 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 996.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893,238 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686,131 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,405.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,560,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $879,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 126.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 179.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $272,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,598 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 2,705 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.58. 715,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,169. The stock has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.27. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.