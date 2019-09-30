MAI Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,388 NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,388 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 38.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 486,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $47,472,000 after buying an additional 136,294 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 154.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.80. The company had a trading volume of 454,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,734. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,738.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

