MAI Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $87,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,122,450. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $964.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Antero Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

