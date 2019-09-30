MAI Capital Management Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,444 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $93,322,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67,247.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 502,341 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,056,000 after acquiring an additional 255,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,026,000 after acquiring an additional 203,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.85. 11,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,889. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $90.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.7864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.