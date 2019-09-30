Maincoin Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Maincoin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $334,936.00 and $2,844.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.99 or 0.05380538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,877,278 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.