Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Short Interest Update

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,280,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 45,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 59.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MNK stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 206,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,290,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. Mallinckrodt has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $200.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.30, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $2.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 55.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

