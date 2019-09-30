Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 57,977 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Merchants by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Merchants by 106.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Merchants by 38.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.73. 1,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $106.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million. Analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other First Merchants news, SVP Stephan Fluhler sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $150,969.54. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $277,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

