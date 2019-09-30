Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $28,387.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,488.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $32,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,240 shares of company stock worth $114,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.91. 30,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,918. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $106.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

