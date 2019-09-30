Maltese Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Plumas Bancorp worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLBC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

