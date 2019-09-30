Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 6,747.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after buying an additional 18,586,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paypal by 37.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,030,000 after buying an additional 5,654,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,436,000 after buying an additional 3,002,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,516,000 after buying an additional 1,274,702 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Paypal by 11,307.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,339,000 after buying an additional 1,202,753 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Nomura upped their target price on Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.20. 174,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,977. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average is $109.62. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.