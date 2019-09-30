Maltese Capital Management LLC Invests $2.62 Million in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NCR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth $36,835,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth $31,327,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth $30,560,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 145.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,758,000 after buying an additional 471,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,619,000 after buying an additional 390,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NCR news, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $934,765.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,108.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ncr Holdco L.P. Blackstone sold 9,129,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175,687 shares of company stock worth $300,453,197 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.60.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 86.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

