Maltese Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,042,000 after purchasing an additional 783,083 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,199,000 after purchasing an additional 327,587 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 453,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,760,000 after purchasing an additional 292,696 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22,290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 276,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 231,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $224.59 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.15.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total value of $80,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,198 shares of company stock worth $1,335,030 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.78. The stock had a trading volume of 104,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,823. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $330.50.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

